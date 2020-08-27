Russia sets up law enforcement unit on Lukashenko’s request to aid Belarus — Putin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia has set up a backup law enforcement unit on the request of incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, however, it will not be used so far, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] has asked me to form a backup law enforcement unit, and I have done so. However, we also agreed that it won't be used unless the situation gets out of control," the president said.