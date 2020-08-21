Putin has no plans to discuss Navalny’s condition with Merkel, says spokesman

MOSCOW, August 21./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to discuss with German Chancellor Angela Merkel the condition of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, who is in a coma, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"No, he is not planning this," the spokesman said when asked whether the Russian leader was going to discuss the situation with the German chancellor.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt ill in mid-flight. Navalny is in a coma. Earlier reports said that he had been connected to a ventilator.