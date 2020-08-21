No obstacles to transporting Navalny to Germany for treatment, says Kremlin

"This is a matter of an exclusively medical decision. There are probably some formal procedures to be complied with, I know nothing about these formalities. However, no one sees any obstacles in this case, except for <…> the attending physician’s decision who is responsible for the patient’s health," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The transportation of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny who was earlier taken to a hospital in Omsk to Germany for treatment depends on doctors’ decision, there are no other obstacles to that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He stressed that the Kremlin was unaware of any instructions or orders prohibiting Navalny’s transportation. "No, the Kremlin knows nothing about that," Peskov said answering a question on the issue.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that there was no need for a separate report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Navalny’s condition. "I just see no reason for a report so far," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that there were no formal requests for help from Navalny’s representatives, "there were only some social media reports, but extra bureaucracy is unnecessary here." He recalled that a plane from Germany had arrived in Omsk, and German doctors were invited to take part in consultations together with Russian specialists and to get all necessary information on the issue. "I don’t know whether they went there or not, but our doctors are in touch with them," he added.