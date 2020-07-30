Minsk orchestrated apprehension of Russians for PR effect ahead of elections, expert says

The detained are accused of plotting to destabilize the situation ahead of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, according to official Minsk

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The apprehension of the Russian citizens in Belarus aims to create a PR effect for incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election campaign, and it would barely have any long-term consequences, says Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute for CIS Studies think tank. He expressed hope that "the pursuit of political points" will not go any further and will not lead to extradition of some of the apprehended Russians to Ukraine.

"I think, I hope at least, that this situation won’t lead to anything but a PR outcome, needed by President Alexander Lukashenko for his election campaign," he said. The expert opined that Minsk takes advantage of the fact that Russia, for the sake of friendship with the Belarusian people, never allowed ill-conceived actions in response to sharp statements made in Belarus before, and that Minsk counts on a reserved reaction in this case as well.