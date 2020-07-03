Russia provides 320 coronavirus testing systems to Latin American countries

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia has provided personal protective equipment and 320 coronavirus testing systems to Latin American countries, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"On July 2, an Azur Air flight sent to repatriate Russian nationals from Caracas, Quito, San Jose and other places, delivered a shipment of Russian humanitarian aid to Central American region to help combat the coronavirus," the statement reads.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia "provided the region with 320 testing systems to detect COVID-19, designed to conduct 32,000 tests." Requests for assistance had particularly come from Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo, Central American Integration System Secretary General Vinicio Cerezo and the government of Costa Rica.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the shipment also contained over 37,000 pieces of personal protective equipment.

