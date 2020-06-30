Issues of bilateral relations discussed by Russian, Belarusian presidents - spokeswoman

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Vladimir Putin of Russia discussed current issues of bilateral relations on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of the memorial to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II in Russia’s city of Rzhev, Lukashenko’s press secretary Natalia Eismont told TASS on Tuesday after his brief visit to Russia.

"Taking into account the situation, the presidents discusses at the working level all issues that needed to be discussed," she said.

The two presidents took part in the unveiling ceremony of the Rzhev memorial, took part in the Memory Garden action and planted fur-trees in memory of soldiers who died during World War II, and visited the Victory Museum.

Lukashenko said before the visit he planned to discuss with Putin the situation with foreign interference into Belarus’ presidential elections due on August 9. At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on June 19, the Belarusian leader admitted that there were problems in relations with Russia but said he was convinced they could be resolved.