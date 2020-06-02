Moscow says expanding G7 summit ‘step in the right direction’ but China’s presence needed

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s initiative to hold an expanded G7 summit, involving Russia and some other countries, is a step in the right direction. However, it will not ensure universal representation without China's participation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The idea of an expanded G7 meeting is a step in the right direction, but it does not provide a truly universal representation. It is obvious, for example, that it is hardly possible to implement serious undertakings of global significance without China’s participation," the diplomat stressed.

According to Zakharova, Moscow took note of the US president’s remarks that he considers the G7 in its current form "a very outdated group of countries," which does not properly represent "what’s going on in the world." "We agree with this approach," she noted. "Our stance on that score is well known. It is impossible to tackle global political and economic issues within exclusive clubs of Western countries. This is objective reality."