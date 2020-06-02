Russian diplomats to study G7 summit details — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia intends to obtain more information about the upcoming G7 summit through diplomatic channels since there are many things that are still unclear.

"There is an understanding that all modalities of this initiative [of US President Donald Trump regarding Russia’s participation in the G7 summit], all nuances tied to holding such forums, of course, should be discussed through diplomatic channels and our diplomats will maintain contacts to get additional information from American partners," Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

According to him, there are a lot of things that need to be cleared up before the upcoming meeting.

The Kremlin representative underlined that Moscow has no comment regarding the statement put forward by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said that Russia should not be invited to the G7 summit. "This is a format that Russia is not taking part in and that is why from the start we said that there are more questions than answers at this stage there," Peskov clarified. "If Russia is invited, then what to do with other members’ point of view? If Russia is invited, then in what capacity? This is a format that we do not participate in," the spokesman cited questions that might potentially arise. According to him, "there are still many unclear moments in this initiative [to invite Russia to the summit]." "We hope that diplomats will clear them up."

Earlier, Trump announced that Russia could be sent an invitation to take part in the G7 summit. On June 1, the US leader informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about this idea in a phone call. Trump postponed the summit from late June to September, planning to also invite South Korea, Australia and India to attend the event.