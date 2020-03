MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree awarding the Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation star to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, says the decree posted on the Kremlin site on Saturday.

"For laudable labor services to the state and the people, the Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation award shall be bestowed upon Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," the decree says.