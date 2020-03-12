Statements on Russia’s involvement in MH17 crash are ungrounded — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Statements regarding Russia’s involvement in the Malaysian MH17 Boeing crash in Ukraine have no grounds and are based on dubious sources, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Statements regarding our country’s involvement in the catastrophe have no grounds and are based on dubious sources," Zakharova stated.

Court process

Russia expects unbiased, independent and impartial court process with thorough reviewing of all facts concerning the Malaysian Airlines MH17 Boeing crash in Ukraine in 2014, the diplomat said.

"We do not intend to prejudge the court’s ruling. We hope that all the information available will be reviewed impartially, not only the plaintiffs’ arguments. If the [Dutch] court is truly independent, and unbiased, it will have to thoroughly review all facts surrounding this tragedy in their entirety," Zakharova commented.