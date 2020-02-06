Russia’s research community may become youngest in the world this decade, Putin says

The Russian leader reminded that in his address to parliament, he mentioned a high amount of young experts in the Russian scientific community. "It is expected that by mid-decade, every second researcher in Russia will be younger than 40. Our research community will be one of the youngest in the world. This trend has remained in the past few years, and I hope that it will continue," Putin said.

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian scientific community may become one of the youngest in the world this decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during an award ceremony for young Russian researchers.

Volume of state financing of science in Russia is 33 times less than in US — MP

The president added that the zeal of young researchers, along with their talent and knowledge, "will bring positive results for the country." "The government will continue to develop the instrument base of research organizations and universities, their research infrastructure, including megascience facilities, in order for your peers and those who will come after you to have all the necessary conditions for work and professional growth," Putin noted.

He reminded that Russia’s national project in the sphere of science had allocated over 220 bln (about $3.5 bln) rubles for these purposes.

The leader said that Russia plans to launch the NICA collider in Dubna (Moscow Region) by late 2022 and the Skif photon emitter in Novosibirsk by 2023.

"We are also starting to develop and create an unparalleled device that combines synchrotron radiation emitters and lasers based on free electrons. This will allow us to carry out unique research in the sphere of agriculture, new materials and medicine, and in other areas of critical importance to Russia’s technological development," Putin added.