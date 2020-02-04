Russia to react to US-NATO exercise Defender 2020 in Europe — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia will react to the US military exercise in Europe codenamed Defender 2020 due in March, but it will do so in a way that will rule out unnecessary risks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the staff of the government-published daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta. A transcript of the conversation was published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

"Naturally, we will react," Lavrov said. "We cannot ignore processes that arouse very great concerns. But we will react in a way that will not create unnecessary risks."

Those who provoke such utterly unreasonable exercises "wish to see retaliatory measures that would allow for building up tensions further on," he stated.

"It is noteworthy that everything that we do in response to NATO’s threats to our security we do exclusively in our own territory," Lavrov added.