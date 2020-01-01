Putin’s 2020 agenda to focus on 75th victory day celebrations

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2020 agenda will include domestic and international events, while the focus will be on the 75th anniversary celebration of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

Putin has invited dozens of foreign leaders to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebration. Many have already confirmed their participation, while others haven’t made up their mind yet. In particular, US President Donald Trump expressed interest in visiting Moscow but it is yet unclear if the domestic situation in the US and his heavy schedule will allow Trump to make a visit to Russia.

Domestic agenda

The Russian president is expected to deliver his state-of-the-nation address to the Federal Assembly (parliament) on January 15. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the address would set short-term goals and objectives.

Putin’s agenda will also include meetings of Russia’s State Council, various presidential councils and commissions. In addition, the head of state receives credentials from foreign ambassadors to Russia once a year and gives awards to prominent Russians. He also holds regular meetings with members of Russia’s Security Council, the government and parliamentary parties, as well as with regional governors. Putin also makes visits to the country’s regions at least once a month.

Putin is likely to hold another annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line, which usually takes place in late spring or in early summer, and his annual news conference, usually held in December.

The president will continue monitoring the implementation of the National Projects launched in accordance with the May 2018 Decree.

Immediate plans

Putin will start his 2020 series of foreign visits with a visit to Turkey. According to Peskov, the presidents of Russia and Turkey will meet in early January to attend the launch ceremony of the TurkStream gas pipeline. The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that the meeting was set to take place on January 8.

Later in the month, Putin is expected to make a visit to Israel to attend events dedicated to the Auschwitz concentration camp liberation anniversary, the Holocaust Remembrance Day and the unveiling ceremony of a monument to the victims of the Siege of Leningrad.

The Kremlin spokesman also told TASS earlier that the Russian president’s January 23 visit to Palestine was under consideration.

Multilateral events

Putin will participate in a number of big international events in 2020. The next G20 summit is scheduled to take place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on November 21-22, and the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held in the Malaysian city of Putrajaya on November 11-12.

Russia’s St. Petersburg will host the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group on July 21-23.

Putin always takes part in major international economic forums that take place in Russia. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is set to be held on June 3-6, while the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok will host the Eastern Economic Forum on September 2-5.