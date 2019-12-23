Soberly-minded people in the West have long realized Crimea is Russian — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Western politicians of authority have long realized that the Crimea is part of Russia despite numerous attempts to use this issue for the country’s containment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council (the parliament's upper house) on Monday.

"Those who are unaware that Crimea is Russian and that for three decades it remained outside Russia by virtue of fate and contrary to the wish of its residents have no understanding of history at all," Lavrov said. "I will not dwell upon my discussions with Western counterparts now, but you can believe me that soberly-minded people have long realized everything."