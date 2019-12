MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is unaware of plans to change the country’s Constitution, as he himself told reporters, commenting on a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation, which showed that 68% of respondents supported the idea to amend the Russian Constitution,

When asked if the Kremlin planned to update the Constitution, Peskov said: "I cannot tell you anything about such plans because I am unaware of them."