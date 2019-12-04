Serbian ruler’s shotgun and 19th century icon: Putin, Vucic exchange presents

BELGRADE, December 5. /TASS/. After Wednesday’s talks in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a shotgun previously owned by Serbia’s 19th century ruler Milan I to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic and received a 19th century icon in return, the Serbian leader’s official Instagram page said.

"President Vucic gave President Putin a 19th century icon, Transfiguration of Jesus. President Putin presented the original shotgun of Milan I Obrenovic, bought at an auction, to President Vucic," the statement said.

Milan I Obrenovic (1854 - 1901) ruled Serbia between 1868 and 1889, first as prince and subsequently as king.