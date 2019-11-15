Russian Federation Council speaker arrives to Cuba with official visit

Russia to continue supporting Cuba in dealing with US sanction pressure — foreign ministry

HAVANA, November 15. /TASS/. The delegation of the Russian Federation Council chaired by Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has arrived to Cuba with an official visit, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

The plane carrying the Russian delegation has landed at the Havana airport at 4:38pm local time (12:38am Moscow time).

The Russian delegation is planned to meet with President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (unicameral parliament) Esteban Lazo Hernandez and take part in celebrations of the 500th anniversary of Havana's founding. Matviyenko will also attend the ceremony of reopening the Capital after restoration carried out with participation of Russian specialists.

The last visit of the Russian Federation Council delegation to Cuba took place in May 2013. In November 2018, Matviyenko held talks with now-President Miguel Diaz Canel, who then served as President of the Cuban Council of State.