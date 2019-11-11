Moscow has information on every militant from Russia who fought in Syria, says source

SAMARKAND /Uzbekistan/, November 11. /TASS/. Russian intelligence agencies have full information about Russian citizens who fought alongside terrorists in Syria, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.
"As for Russian nationals [who fought in the ranks of terrorists in Syria], our security services usually have full information about their movement. We know exactly where, when and what they did and where their immediate families are. In this regard, we feel rather protected," the source pointed out.