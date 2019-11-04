No prospects for dialogue between Russia, US lawmakers - Russian senator

TOKYO, November 4. /TASS/. There are currently no prospects for the resumption of dialogue between Russian and US lawmakers, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told reporters in Tokyo on Monday.

"There are no prospects in sight at the moment. There is actually an anti-Russian consensus in the US Congress," he noted. According to Kosachev, Russian legislators continue to hold meetings with some US senators, discussing ways to restore cooperation between the two countries’ lawmakers, but those who support this idea remain in the minority in the Congress.