Lavrov expects Russian diplomacy to be dynamic, ready to tackle challenges

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expects Russia’s diplomacy to be dynamic, thoroughly professional and ready to tackle challenges within 20-30 years.

"Dynamic, thoroughly professional, ready to respond in kind to challenges," he said in an interview with Trud newspaper when asked a respective question.

Lavrov expects the world to undergo transformation within 2-3 decades that will concern all areas of human activities, which is why the country’s diplomats should upgrade their skills all the time. "Even today the international agenda is becoming increasingly multi-faceted. Naturally, Russian diplomats should upgrade their skills constantly, advance in knowledge, break new ground," he noted.