Putin, Erdogan to attend MAKS air show and hold talks on August 27

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and Turkey - Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan - will attend the MAKS air show on August 27 and hold bilateral negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The [Russian] president will have a busy day tomorrow. Turkish President Erdogan will be in [the town of] Zhukovsky as part of his working visit. The two presidents will watch the exposition of [the MAKS air show] and hold bilateral talks," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, Putin will also attend the closing ceremony of the WorldSkills 2019 World Championship in Kazan on August 27.

"Tomorrow WorldSkills closes in Kazan, Putin will be there," Peskov said.