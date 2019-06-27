Russian Foreign Ministry welcomes handover of prisoners by Donbass republics

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the handover of detained persons by the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) to the Ukrainian side, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Artyom Kozhin said on Thursday.

"This is an issue of direct contacts between Kiev, the DPR and the LPR, however, we welcome the fact [of the handover]," he said, commenting on Thursday’s meeting between head of the Political Council of the Ukrainian Party "Opposition Platform - For Life" Viktor Medvedchuk and DPR and LPR heads Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.

On the outcomes of the meeting, Donbass republics’ leaders have agreed to release four detained persons as a gesture of good will. The handover of four prisoners held in the DPR and the LPR would take place on Friday in Minsk.