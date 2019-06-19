Human rights issues should not be politicized at UN HRC session — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian delegation to the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) will advocate for preventing politicization of human rights issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Information and Press said on Tuesday.

The 41st HRC session will start in Geneva on June 24. Several dozens of resolutions are expected to be adopted at the session. "The Russian delegation will consistently follow the course on the inadmissibility of politicizing human rights issues and using them as a pretext for interfering into the internal affairs of sovereign states," the foreign ministry said.

"Emphasis will be made on forming an understanding of the importance of making decisions in the sphere of human rights exclusively on the basis of equality and mutual respect, with consideration of the opinions of all interested countries," the ministry added.

The foreign ministry said that among issues on the session's agenda are activities of transnational corporations in the sphere of human rights, investigating extrajudicial killings, observing freedom of speech and assembly, ensuring independence of judges and courts, protecting the rights of migrants and internally displaced persons. "A series of specific cases will be reviewed as usual, including the situation with human rights in Syria and Ukraine," the ministry noted.