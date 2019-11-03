Putin ready for Normandy Four summit in case of urgency - Kremlin

YEKATERINBURG, November 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in a Normandy Four summit with leaders of Germany, France and Ukraine in case of urgent necessity, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya’1 TV channel on Sunday.

"The president has repeatedly reiterated, including at the conference in Budapest, that he is ready for any summits, that he is interested in continuing the Normandy Four summits, but he is expecting results of the preparations and is waiting for the conditions to lead us directly to the urgent necessity of a Normandy Four summit," he said.

In October, Peskov said that preparations for a Normandy Four summit were complicated with new approaches and requests from "one of the parties." He did not elaborate which of the four parties to the Normandy Four group (comprising Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) was in question.

The first talks of the Normandy Four group took place in France in June 2014 amid commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy. Then the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for the first time to find a solution to the conflict in the southeast Ukrainian region of Donbass. Since then, the Normandy Four group has held a series of phone talks and summit meetings, along with meetings of foreign ministers and other officials.