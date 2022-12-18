Some 15 flights needed to take Russian tourists home from Egypt — Tez Tour

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Around fifteen flights will be needed to take Russian tourist home from Egypt, the flights are scheduled from December 18 to 21, Tez Tour, a travel operator, told TASS on Sunday.

"It will be necessary to organize around 15 flights to take home all the tourists. Flights will be performed from December 18 to 21. The iFly air company continues to take effort to agree necessary documents with the Federal Air Transport Agency to continue its flight program from December 20," it said.

iFly has informed Tez Tour about the organization of flights to take tourists from Egyptian resorts due to the suspension of its flight program in this direction from December 15 to 19. The first flight of the Red Wings air company took off from Sharm el-Sheikh at 01:00 a.m. local time on Sunday. It took more than 400 tourists, including some 330 Tez Tour clients, to Moscow.

Another flight took 70 Tez Tour clients to St. Petersburg on Sunday morning. A WZ3044 flight is expected to take off more than 360 tourists from Hurghada to Moscow on Sunday evening. Apart from that, according to iFly, Russian tourists can take Egypt Air and Corendon flights to Moscow. Talks with these companies are at the final stage.

iFly flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo to Egypt were cancelled on December 15 due to the restrictions in Jordan’s airspace. Russia’s Air Transport Agency recommended the company’s passengers be taken by flights of other air carriers. iFly, however, tries to change the route and fly over Syria. On the following day, iFly said it was cancelling its flights to and from Egypt at least until December 19 and planned to resume them from December 20.