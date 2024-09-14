Light aircraft crashes in Altai region, pilot dies

BARNAUL, September 14. /TASS/. A light aircraft crashed near the village of Priozerny in Russia’s Altai region, the pilot died, the Main Directorate of the Emergency Situations Ministry for the Altai region reported.

"A light aircraft crashed in Rubtsovsky District, the pilot died. The incident occurred near the village of Priozerny. There were no casualties or damage on the ground. According to preliminary information, the aircraft was private. Emergency services are working at the scene," the department said in a statement.

As the transport prosecutor's office reported, according to preliminary data, the emergency occurred at about 12:00 (08:00 Moscow time, 05:00 GMT) during a private flight.

"The West Siberian transport prosecutor's office has launched an inspection of compliance with flight safety legislation with a visit to the scene of the incident," the report says.