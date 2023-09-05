At least one killed by flash floods caused by downpour in Istanbul

ANKARA, September 6. /TASS/. At least one person was killed by floods caused by heavy rains in the Turkish city of Instanbul late on Tuesday, the administration of the eponymous Turkish province said.

"A man, who was swept away by floodwater, died in the Basaksehir district," the provincial authorities said.

Floodwaters swept through the streets of Turkey’s largest city as the metropolis was battered with torrential rain on Tuesday evening. The Basaksehir district, which bore the brunt of the disaster, reported that water current there was strong enough to sweep away parked cars. In the same district, a group of residents was blocked at a local library. They were evacuated to safety.

The local authorities ask residents to stay indoors whenever possible.

Floodwaters also rushed into a tunnel leading to Istanbul Airport, impeding traffic and apparently causing some passengers to miss their flights.