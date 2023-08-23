IN BRIEF: Prigozhin listed as passenger on private jet that crashed north of Moscow

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A private jet crashed in the Tver Region north of Moscow on Wednesday. All 10 people onboard were killed, according to preliminary data. Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger, the Russian aviation agency said.

TASS has put together some key facts about the crash.

What happened

- An Embraer jet crashed near the Kuzhenkino settlement in the Tver Region north of Moscow.

- The jet was carrying three crew and seven passengers. They were all killed, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The plane’s destination

- The aircraft was heading from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to St. Petersburg.

- The list of passengers includes Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian aviation agency said.

Official reaction

- The Russian aviation agency has launched an investigation into the crash.

- Law enforcement officers and first responders are working at the scene.

- Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya has taken the investigation under his personal supervision.