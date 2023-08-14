Experts confirm Sunday's drone attack on apartment block in Russia’s Belgorod

BELGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. Experts at Belgorod State Technological University (BSTU) named after V.G. Shukhov have confirmed that an apartment block on Yesenina Street in Belgorod was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday.

The supporting structure was not damaged, however, Governor of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on VKontakte.

"Experts at BSTU have conducted an initial examination that showed no damage to the supporting structure of the residential building. They confirmed that an enemy drone had come," the governor wrote.

According to Gladkov, restoration work will be launched after another examination later on Monday. He said that compensation to the owners of damaged cars would be paid upon examination.

On Sunday, five flats and 16 passenger cars were damaged in a drone attack on a residential block on Yesenina Street.