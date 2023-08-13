Apartment block damaged in Belgorod presumably as result of drone attack

BELGOROD, August 13. /TASS/. An apartment block and 15 passenger cars were damaged in Belgorod presumably in a drone attack, Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

"An emergency in Belgorod. <…> According to preliminary data, the facade cladding collapsed from the seventh to 13th floors in a building in Yesenin Street, 9 at 5:43 p.m. Moscow time. <…> I spoke to the owners of the damaged apartments: windows broken, air conditioners, facades damaged. <…> Around 15 passenger cars were also damaged. <…> According to preliminary data, the damage was done in an attack of an unmanned aerial vehicle," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, no one was hurt. A probe is underway.