Motor traffic on Crimean bridge resumed

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Motor traffic on the Crimean bridge has been resumed, according to the operational Telegram channel about the situation on the bridge.

The fact that traffic was temporarily blocked was reported on Friday at 11:26 p.m. Moscow time.

Earlier, adviser to the head of the Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, reported on his Telegram channel that the loud sounds that the residents of Kerch heard on Friday night had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge. He noted that "a threat of attack was announced, after it was canceled, the movement would resume."

The Marine Rescue Coordination Center of Novorossiysk reported that as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kerch Strait, an engine room of a tanker was damaged, its crew was not injured and is safe. Two tugboats arrived at the place of emergency.