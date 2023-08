MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The loud sounds that were heard by the residents of the city of Kerch an hour ago had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The loud sounds that the residents of Kerch heard an hour ago had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge. A threat of attack has been announced. After it is canceled, traffic will resume," he wrote.

Earlier, traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked.