Kiev strikes residential area in Taganrog with S-200 missile — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Ukraine has carried out a strike on a residential area in the Russian city of Taganrog with an S-200 air-defense missile, causing civilian casualties and damaging several buildings, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On July 28, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack, using an S-200 air-defense missile converted into a strike missile, which targeted a residential area in the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region," the statement reads."The Kiev regime’s terrorist attack damaged several buildings and caused civilian casualties," the ministry added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the missile itself was detected and intercepted and it was its fragments that fell on the city.