Explosions rock central Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog — mayor

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. A series of explosions was heard early on Friday in the Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog, city Mayor Alexander Vilkul said on his Telegram channel, without giving any further details.

"Explosions [are heard in] Krivoy Rog," he wrote, telling the eyewitnesses not to make photos and videos of the incident and not to post them online.

On Thursday night, an air raid warning has been declared in four Ukrainian regions, including in the Dnepropetrovsk Region where Krivoy Rog is located.