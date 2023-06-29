Water level upstream of Kakhovka Dam now equal to that of Dnieper River

NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson Region/, June 29. /TASS/. The water level near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Dam’s gates has equalized with levels in the Dnieper River and the riverbed near Novaya Kakhovka has been fundamentally altered, according to a TASS reporter in the city.

The water has completely receded from the streets of Novaya Kakhovka; the Kakhovka reservoir has begun to shallow, followed by the Dnieper itself. The bottom of the river is bare now.

After the water level dropped, the gates that discharged water from the Kakhovka Reservoir into the Dnieper stopped performing their function. The destroyed Kakhovka Dam is now visible, including the split machine room.

Islands downstream are once again visible; however, their position has changed - they are now located closer to the right bank of the Dnieper.

The shape of the Dnieper meander further downstream has changed as well. Marshes have been washed away completely.

Early on June 6, Ukrainian armed forces carried out a missile strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Dam, causing destruction to its sluice gates and an uncontrollable discharge of water. The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farmlands along the Dnieper and created a risk of the North Crimean Canal drying up. According to emergency services, 48 people died in the disaster and 126 were hospitalized. Per the latest reports, water has already receded in 17 settlements.