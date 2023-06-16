Ukrainian drone attack causes fire at warehouse in Kursk Region — governor

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Special services are looking into an apparent Ukrainian drone attack that caused fire at a warehouse in the Kursk Region, Regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on Friday.

"A fire broke out on the premises of Bel-Pol [enterprise] in the Kursk district. The enterprise is one of the largest producers of blankets and pillows with various fillers. Special services are looking into an apparently alien drone attack," the regional governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional authorities will render all the necessary assistance to the enterprise, he said.

"I have handed down instructions to my colleagues to settle the issue with the Bel-Pol management. It is important to promptly carry out an expert study, estimate damage and include the enterprise into a special register," Starovoit said.

The press office of the regional emergencies branch earlier reported that at 4:59 a.m. firefighters extinguished the fire at a warehouse with down filling in Kursk that had swept an area of about 2,000 square meters. The firefighting effort involved over 40 staff and 10 items of equipment. There were no reports about injuries.