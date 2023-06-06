No threat to water supply via North Crimean Canal after damage to Kakhovka HPP — officials

GENICHESK, June 6. /TASS/. There is no threat of the North Crimean Canal which delivers water to Crimea from the Kherson Region draining after the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the local municipal administration said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"There is no threat of the North Crimean Canal losing water (Crimea residents got worried)," its statement said, adding that the flooded residential areas have no power or water while local residents left on their own. It is specified that water will recede in a couple of days.