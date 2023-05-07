School, 20 houses on fire in Kurgan Region, evacuation underway

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A school building and 20 houses caught fire in the Yuldus village in the Kurgan Region as a wildfire spread, and residents are being evacuated, the emergency services told TASS on Sunday.

"In the Yuldus village, as a result of a wildfire spreading, 20 houses and a school are on fire, the emergency evacuation is underway," the source said.

On Sunday, due to wildfires, the evacuation of the residents of four villages in the Kurgan Region as well as of three communities in Kurgan’s suburbs was announced. Extinguishing the blaze is hindered by high winds and anomalously hot weather. More than 700 people and almost 200 units of equipment are involved in the firefighting effort.