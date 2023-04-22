Windows in turbine hall of Zaporozhye NPP smashed in drone attacks

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Windows in the turbine building of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) have been broken as a result of incessant attacks with Ukrainian combat drones, Renat Karchaa, advisor to the CEO of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator, said on Saturday.

"The windows in the turbine hall are indeed shattered. They have been smashed by a shock wave. But this story has more to do with drones rather than artillery strikes. However, they are not stopping this activity either," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Later on the Zvezda TV channel, Karchaa clarified that the incident took place on April 12, adding that the most recent "heavy shelling was on November 20 last year."

"After that, artillery strikes have mostly targeted the coastline and remote areas," he added.

On Friday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement published on the IAEA website of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that IAEA experts, who are present at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, have reported shelling near the facility practically every day over the past week. Grossi added that when visiting the ZNPP on March 29, he "saw clear indications of military preparations in the area."

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both Energodar’s residential area and the plant’s premises, using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. Recently, there have been no strikes targeting the NPP, but the coastline is still under shelling by Ukrainian forces.