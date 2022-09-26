Governor reports shooting at military enlistment office in Irkutsk's Ust-Ilimsk

IRKUTSK, September 26. /TASS/. A young man started shooting at the military enlistment office in the Irkutsk Region's Ust-Ilimsk, as a result, a military commissar is in intensive care, regional governor Igor Kobzev said Monday on his Telegram channel.

"Today an accident took place in our region. In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man staged a shooting at the military enlistment office. Military commissar Alexander Vladimirovich Eliseev is in intensive care in an extremely serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life. The shooter was immediately detained. And he will definitely be punished," the report said.

According to the press service of the Irkutsk Region's Investigative Committee, a criminal case was initiated against the 25-year-old detained resident of Ust-Ilimsk under Article 317 of the Criminal Code (Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer), Article 222 of the Criminal Code (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of weapons, main parts of firearms, ammunition).

"Investigators are currently working at the scene. The suspect is being questioned, the motives of the crime are being found out", the press service of the regional Investigative Committee added.