Sixty forest fires extinguished in Russia over 24 hours — Aerial Forest Fire Center

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Professionals extinguished sixty fires with the area of 628 hectares in twenty three Russian regions over the day, press service of the Aerial Forest Fire Center reports on Sunday.

"Forestry functions and engaged individuals brought under control sixty forest fires having the fire area of 628 hectares," the Center said.

116 forest fires on the area of 51,421 hectares were active in Russia as of the midnight of July 3. The largest fire area (9,732 hectares) was registered in Yakutia, where seventeen fires are active. More than 3,000 individuals and 441 equipment units are involved in fire extinguishing.