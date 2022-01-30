At least 16 found unconscious in hotel in Marysville, Ohio - report

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. At least 16 people were found unconscious in a hotel in Marysville, Ohioo, CBS reported Saturday citing the police.

According to the police, the people were discovered unconscious in the swimming pool area; 14 people were promptly hospitalized, while two received medical aid at the scene. According to preliminary report, the people suffered burning in the throat and dizziness. There has been no information about the cause of the incident.

The police evacuated all hotel guests. An investigation is underway.