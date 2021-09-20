Two Rusal trains collide in Guinea, one person killed, five injured — radio

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Two freight trains owned by the Russian aluminum company Rusal collided in Guinea on Monday, Fim FM, a local radio station, reported. As a result, one person was killed, five were injured.

According to sources of the radio station, the incident occurred because the train drivers were unable to communicate with each other.

TASS requested a comment from the company.

Rusal has been operating in the Republic of Guinea since 2001, being one of the largest foreign investors in the country. In Guinea Rusal owns Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) and the Friguia bauxite and alumina complex. Moreover, the company is implementing the project on the development of the world’s largest bauxite deposit Dian Dian in the Boke region.