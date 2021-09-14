Death toll from glacier collapse in Caucasus rises to two

CHERKESSK, September 14. /TASS/. The death toll from the glacier collapse in the North Caucasian Karachay-Cherkessia Republic has risen to two, Fyodor Khmyrov, deputy chief of the republic’s civil defense directorate, told TASS on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, one person died in the accident.

"One woman died and when rescuers reached the site, another woman died. The third one is being evacuated."

Reports about the collapse of a part of the Alibek glacier in Dombay, a mountainous territory in Karachay-Cherkessia, came at about 15:00 Moscow time. Six tourists from Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnoyarsk Territory were caught in sliding ice. A rescue operation is underway.