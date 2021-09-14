Rescuers reach tourists caught in glacier collapse in Caucasus

CHERKESSK, September 14. /TASS/. Rescuers have reached the group of tourists who were caught in a glacier collapse in the North Caucasian Karachay-Cherkessia Republic. Their evacuation will take about 90 minutes, Fyodor Khmyrov, deputy chief of the republic’s civil defense directorate, told TASS.

"One person died. Two are injured — one woman has a spinal injury, the other one has her foot torn off. Rescuers have just reached them. It will take about 90 minutes to evacuate them. There is no one else under the debris, everyone has been retrieved," he said.

Reports about the collapse of a part of the Alibek glacier in Dombay, a mountainous territory in Karachay-Cherkessia, came at about 15:00 Moscow time. Six tourists from Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnoyarsk Territory were caught in sliding ice. A rescue operation is underway.