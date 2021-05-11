No need to evacuate people injured in Kazan school shooting to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Health workers don’t see any indications suggesting that those wounded in the Kazan school shooting should be sent to Moscow for treatment, a medical service source told TASS.

"There is no need yet. The final decision will be made shortly," the source noted, adding that two people are currently in critical condition while six more are in difficult condition. "One child out of those in critical condition cannot be transported," the medical services stressed.