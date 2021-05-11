Police, National Guard set on high alert in Russia’s Tatarstan

KAZAN, May 11. /TASS/. Russian police and National Guard were set to high-alert operation mode following the school shooting, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said during his meeting with the government Tuesday.

"We have set the Ministry of the Interior and the National Guard to the high-alert operation, in order to ensure strict supervision of all schools and kindergartens," he said.

On Tuesday, a former student of the Kazan school number 175 opened fire in the school, killing nine and injuring 21. The shooter was apprehended.