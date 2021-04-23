Russian associate professor sentenced to 20 years for treason

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court sentenced Alexei Vorobyov Ph.D., Associate Professor of the Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), to 20 years in prison over charges of treason, the court press service told TASS Friday.

"On April 22, the Moscow City Court ruled A.G. Vorobyov guilty of crimes under Article 275 (State treason), Part 1 Article 30, Part 3 Article 189 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal export or handover of materials, equipment, technologies, scientific and technical information or illegal work that could be used for development of weapons of mass destruction), Part 3 Article 30, Part 3 Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (smuggling of toxic, poisonous, explosive, radioactive, nuclear materials or firearms), and sentenced him to 20 years in a high security prison with a monetary fine of 1 million rubles ($13,387) and restriction of freedom for 1.5 years," the court spokesperson said.

Vorobyov is an Associate Professor at MAI’s Rocket Engines department.