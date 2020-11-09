Russian helicopter Mi-24 downed over Armenia near border with Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan from a man-portable air-defense system, killing two and injuring one, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On November 9, at about 17:30 Moscow time, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter came under fire from the ground from a man-portable air-defense system when accompanying a vehicle convoy of the 102nd Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the airspace close to the Armenian settlement of Yeraskh near the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (the Republic of Azerbaijan)," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

"Two crew members were killed, one was evacuated with moderate injuries to the home air base," the ministry added.

The Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed over Armenia outside the combat zone, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday. "The Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed in the airspace over the territory of the Republic of Armenia outside the combat zone," he stated.