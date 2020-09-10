Rocket targets Baghdad Airport, reports say

CAIRO, September 10. /TASS/. Baghdad International Airport has been targeted by a rocket for the second time this week, Al Sumaria TV channel informed on Thursday, citing an official statement by the Iraqi law enforcement.

According to the law enforcement, one rocket fell on the territory of the airport without causing any damage. It is reported that the rocket came from the direction of the Al-Furat district.

Last Sunday, the Baghdad airport was shelled by three rockets, damaging four cars. There were no reports of injuries. The local law enforcement suggests that the goal of such attacks is the military air base located in the area where the US and Iraqi military are based.